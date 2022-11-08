Montana State lets late lead slip in loss at Grand Canyon

PHOENIX — Montana State men's basketball let a late lead slip in its season opening game to Grand Canyon, falling to the Lopes by a 60-54 scoreline Monday.

The defending Big Sky Conference champions were up by as many as 19 points before the home team went on a second-half tear, outscoring the Bobcats 41-18 in the final 20 minutes to pull off the comeback.

MSU (0-1) sophomore forward Great Osobor finished with a team-high 11 points, while senior forward and Big Sky Preseason Most Valuable Player Jubrile Belo finished with nine points, six rebounds and two blocks. Junior Grand Canyon (1-0) guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. finished with a game-high 18 points.

The Cats will attempt to bounce back with an away trip to Long Beach State at 5 p.m. Sunday.