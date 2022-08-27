Montana Tech football opens with resounding win at Eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Led by quarterback Jet Campbell, visiting Montana Tech ran up 445 yards on offense Saturday night en route to beating Eastern Oregon 38-3 in Frontier Conference football.

Campbell, from Billings, passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 32 yards and two more scores.

The Orediggers limited the Mountaineers to 191 yards.

Tech jumped ahead 14-0 in the first quarter and led 24-3 after three quarters.

Campbell tossed first-quarter scoring passes to Blake Counts (four yards) and Logan Kennedy (18 yards). He also had TD runs of 4 and 2 yards.

Ryan Lowry kicked a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Counts had a 10-yard scoring run in the fourth.