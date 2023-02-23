HELENA — The NAIA announced on Thursday the 16 opening-round host sites for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball national championship tournaments.

Montana Tech (men) and Carroll (women) were selected to host four-team, single elimination pods that constitute the first and second rounds of the 64-team tournaments on March 7 and 8.

The winner of the final game at each opening-round site earns a berth at the NAIA National Tournament Final Site in Kansas City, Missouri (men) or Sioux City, Iowa (women).

Carroll’s men’s team was chosen to host opening-round games last season, making it to the Round of 32 before falling to Jamestown (North Dakota).

The Orediggers, who made program history on Wednesday by entering the top-10 in the national rankings for the first time, traveled to Waxahachie, Texas, last season to play its opening-round games after winning the Frontier Conference tournament championship.

Tech is the No. 1 seed in this season’s league tournament and ended the regular season with a perfect 15-0 record at home. The Orediggers have won 27 straight games on Kelvin Sampson Court.

The Saints women won their opening-site tournament a year ago, beating Lindsey Wilson and host Loyola in New Orleans. Two years ago, Carroll fell in the national tournament’s opening-round to Lewis-Clark State on the Warriors’ home court despite being the higher seed.

Carroll is the No. 1 seed in the Frontier tournament on the women’s side this season and finished the regular season with an 11-1 home record.

The 64-team fields for both the men’s and women’s national tournaments will be announced on March 2, after the completion of conference tournaments.

The Frontier tournament begins on Sunday at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls. Champions will be crowned on Tuesday.