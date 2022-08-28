Morrison-Maierle earns Global Recognition for 5th year

Montana-based information technology company Morrison-Maierle Systems has achieved recognition on the MSP 501 list for the fifth year in a row.

Channel Futures named Morrison-Maierle Systems as one of the world’s premier Managed Service Providers and one of the top MSPs in Montana with the Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings of 2022.

Officials at Channel Futures MSP 501 describe companies on the list as “a cut above in terms of their technical talent, growth-oriented business models and strategic partnerships.”

For more information, contact Shaun Brown at sbrown@getsystems.net or 406-237-1212.

Morrison-Maierle Systems has served as a leader in information technology services in Montana for 40 years.