Pitch Perfect 2 (2015, Musical comedy) Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson AMC, 5:30 p.m.
Ride Along 2 (2016, Comedy) Kevin Hart, Ice Cube TBS, 6 p.m.
Do the Right Thing (1989, Drama) Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis TCM, 6 p.m.
Always Amore (2022, Romance) Autumn Reeser, Tyler Hynes Hallmark, 7 p.m.
Just What the Doctor Ordered (2021, Suspense) Eric Roberts, Grace Patterson LMN, 7 p.m.
X-Men: The Last Stand (2006, Action) Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart FX, 7 p.m.
Iron Man 2 (2010, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow FX, 9 p.m.
Pearl in Paradise (2018, Romance) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha Hallmark, 9 p.m.
The Paramedic Who Stalked Me (2023, Suspense) Lexi Minetree, Andrew Spach LMN, 9 p.m.
People are also reading…
The Hate U Give (2018, Crime drama) Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall BET, 10 p.m.
Psycho Nurse (2019, Suspense) Lyndon Smith, Abbie Cobb LMN, 11 p.m.
Jack Reacher (2012, Action) Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike Paramount, 11:30 p.m.