Blade II (2002, Horror) Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristoff erson SYFY, 7 p.m.
Troy (2004, Adventure) Brad Pitt, Eric Bana BBC America, 7 p.m.
Horrible Bosses (2011, Comedy) Jason Bateman, Charlie Day TNT, 7:30 p.m.
The Addams Family (2019, Children) Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron Nick, 8 p.m.
Goodfellas (1990, Crime drama) Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta Paramount, 9 p.m.
Jaws (1975, Suspense) Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw AMC, 9 p.m.
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011, Children) Jim Carrey, Carla Gugino Disney, 9 p.m.
The Parent Trap (1998, Children) Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid Freeform, 9 p.m.
We're the Millers (2013, Comedy) Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis TNT, 9:30 p.m.
Little Man (2006, Comedy) Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans VH1, 10 p.m.
Abducted on Prom Night (2023, Suspense) Zoe Belkin, Karen Cliche LMN, 11 p.m.
First Sunday (2008, Comedy) Ice Cube, Katt Williams BET, Midnight
Gone in 60 Seconds (2000, Action) Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie SYFY, Midnight