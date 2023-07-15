Sweet Home Alabama (2002, Romance-comedy) Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas FXM, 5:30 p.m.
Final Destination 5 (2011, Horror) Nicholas D'Agosto, Emma Bell POP, 7 p.m.
Beauty and the Beast (2017, Children) Emma Watson, Dan Stevens TBS, 8 p.m.
The Croods: A New Age (2020, Children) Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone Nick, 8 p.m.
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018, Action) Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill FX, 9 p.m.
Varsity Blues (1999, Comedy-drama) James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight CMT, 9 p.m.
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992, Action) Mel Gibson, Danny Glover VH1, 10 p.m.
Beauty and the Beast (2017, Children) Emma Watson, Dan Stevens TBS, 10:30 p.m.
Friday Night Lights (2004, Drama) Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke CMT, 11:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Con Air (1997, Action) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack TNT, Midnight
Spectre (2015, Action) Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz FX, Midnight