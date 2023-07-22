Now You See Me (2013, Comedy-drama) Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruff alo BBC America, 7 p.m.
The Bourne Supremacy (2004, Action) Matt Damon, Franka Potente SYFY, 7 p.m.
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994, Comedy) Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox VH1, 7:30 p.m.
Apollo 13 (1995, Historical drama) Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton Sundance, 8 p.m.
Rocky III (1982, Drama) Sylvester Stallone AMC, 8:30 p.m.
Us (2019, Horror) Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke FXM, 8:30 p.m.
Cars (2006, Children) Owen Wilson, Paul Newman Disney, 9 p.m.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017, Adventure) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart FX, 9 p.m.
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood BET, 9 p.m.
World War Z (2013, Horror) Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos IFC, 9 p.m.
Now You See Me 2 (2016, Adventure) Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruff alo BBC America, 9:30 p.m.
Rocky IV (1985, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire AMC, 11 p.m.