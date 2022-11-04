MSU Billings men's hoops races past Carroll to cap impressive exhibition slate

BILLINGS — Can you win a conference basketball title in November? Unless your league started months earlier, probably not.

But can you also see the emerging signs of a contender in the season's first few days? Absolutely.

And considering the week Montana State Billings men's basketball is having — even just in exhibition play — the green flags are flying.

The Yellowjackets, several days removed from a 7-point loss at big brother and reigning Big Sky Conference champ Montana State, closed their exhibition slate by making more noise with a 67-51 win Friday over Carroll College, which won 29 games and the Frontier Conference title last season.

Is MSUB merely hitting teams on their early-season slumps or does it have serious elite potential? You be the judge. But with 20 turnovers created, four double-digit scorers and a defense that held a Saints squad to 2-for-17 shooting from 3 (after they hit 35.8% of their triples a year ago), the Jackets made their statement clear — a preseason pick of third in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference poll could already be too low.

"This wasn't about the coaching staff," associate head coach Luke Fennelly said of the win. "We have a player-led team and it showed tonight, and I'm just super proud of them and thankful for them for listening and trusting in me and just going to get it done tonight."

Don't recognize the name of the man above? Fennelly, a third-year assistant under head coach Mick Durham, filled in on the baseline for the former Bobcat player and coach Friday as Durham was out of town to attend his daughter's wedding, per a school source.

It's safe to say Durham will probably be happy with the on-court reports he hears upon his return back.

The Jackets led by as much as 20 points as an aggressive pursuit of deflections and loose balls often led to buckets, showcasing what could be a dangerous combination of speed, length and athleticism on both ends of the floor.

Reigning GNAC Newcomer of the Year Carrington Wiggins got his fill as MSUB's main man, with the senior guard scoring a game-high 19 points to go with six rebounds. But Abdul Bah — a transfer from just down Rimrock Road, having played for Rocky Mountain College last year — looked right at home in his first game at Alterowitz Gymnasium as a Jacket, notching 15 on three 3-pointers.

Throw in two more new faces in JUCO transfers Jalen Tot (11 points) and Steven Richardson (10) who added in even more production from the guard slots, and MSUB made it crystal clear that its backcourt won't be lacking in depth this year.

"Coaches did a really good job designing this team, from the last man on the bench to me and Wiggs," Bah said. "We're so strong. If one goes down, we have another guy that can come up and really step up and perform. We see flashes of Stevie, we see flashes of Jalen ... we're just so deep that it can take the pressure off of me and Wiggs."

Carroll seemed a bit shellshocked by what MSUB threw at it, which could be partly due to the fact that the Saints have nine freshmen, most of which have played their first collegiate minutes over the past couple of weeks.

Coach Kurt Paulson said that the Jackets' multiple defensive looks, including by alternating from man-to-man to zone, threw his team off-guard. Though Carroll showed flashes of getting back into the game once down big, cutting a 13-point halftime deficit to six early out of the locker room, MSUB took the blows and kept going while the Saints' strong deep shooting never got into gear.

"We came here to win, but we didn't," Paulson said. "We didn't even get close. Credit to those guys, they're a good team. They got picked third in that league and they're long and athletic and they were hitting shots, and we went 2 for 17 from 3. That didn't help."

And it was perhaps just as telling for MSUB. Bah praised his new program at every turn postgame, though he won't get to grow cozy at his home court for awhile as the Jackets embark on a month-long road trip (including a return to play at Rocky on Nov. 15) to start to the regular season.

But whether MSUB is playing the likes of Division I, NAIA or the NBA, it sounds and looks like a confident bunch.

To have that swagger in early November, though? Perhaps Jacket games will turn into showtime this winter.

"It doesn't matter if the Lakers come in here or the Timberwolves come in here, we just want to compete and give everybody a show," Bah said. "We're a ballclub this year and we're gonna win a lot more games than last year."