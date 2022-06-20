MSU TRACK USA PREVIEW HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

Duncan Hamilton, then a senior at Bozeman, competes in the 1,600 meters at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet in Billings on May 1, 2018.
Billings Gazette file photo
Then-Bozeman High senior Lucy Corbett clears the bar in the high jump at the 2018 Class AA state meet in Great Falls.
406mtsports.com file photo
Then-Laurel senior Levi Taylor races to the finish line during the boys 1600-meter run during the State A track meet at Laurel Sports Complex on May 25, 2019.
Billings Gazette file photo
Montana State's Cantor Coverdell prepares to throw the javelin at the 2022 Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 13 in Pocatello, Idaho.
Big Sky Conference, Contributed
Montana State's Duncan Hamilton leads coming out of the water jump during the men's steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships June 10, 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Contributed by
Chuck Aragon
Montana State's Levi Taylor runs in the first semifinal of the men's steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon.
Andrew Pedersen, MSU Athletics
Montana State's Lucy Corbett clears the bar in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships women's high jump June 11, 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Corbett earned All-America honors for the second year in a row with her 15th place finish and clearance of 5-9.75.
