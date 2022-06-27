MSUB grad piloting research flights for NOAA

Recent Montana State University Billings environmental studies graduate and pilot Sarah Cozart missed her recent college graduation to fly on a research mission for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to locate an endangered whale species, the North Atlantic right whale.

Cozart is currently flying in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Canada, with Canadian counterparts to search for and document the whales’ location, which will assist authorities in guiding fishing routes to prevent whale deaths due to boat strikes or entanglement in fishing gear.

Cozart shares that she has applied a lot of what she’s learned from MSUB’s environmental studies program in her current job. “I have used many of the things I learned at MSUB to better understand our research missions, as well as the complexity of some of the federal and state legislation, policy making, and local impact to the environment, economy, and people,” she says. “I’m thankful I was able to learn in such a supportive program that helped expand my understanding of the world around us and prepare me for the next step in my career.”

Susan Gilbertz, Ph.D., professor of geography at MSUB, notes that Sarah is an exceptional student and deserving of the MSUB Environmental Studies Citizenship Award, which is awarded to graduates who are making a difference in their field. “We were delighted to recognize Sarah this year. She was tenacious about finishing her degree and is really making a difference in the world. These are qualities we celebrate in the Environmental Studies Program at MSUB.”

Gilbertz is originally from Grand Blanc, Michigan and underwent her initial flight training in Virginia. She started her career as an aircraft mechanic on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where she first learned about NOAA and the research they conduct for science and the environment. It was then that she decided she wanted to eventually fly for them. Cozart was hired as a pilot for Cape Air and flew for them for almost four years, which brought her to Billings where she found MSUB’s environmental studies program. She was excited to learn more about the environment, conservation, and legislation that would help inform her about the scientific missions that NOAA and the federal government participate in.

Cozart has previously been part of other marine missions including costal mapping, which provides a regularly updated national shoreline for supporting marine navigation, defining territorial limits, and managing coastal resources. She also participated in a leatherback turtle survey and tagging operation in the Gulf of Mexico. Later this summer, Cozart will be heading to the Alaska north slope for the Artic Heat Mission and to California for the California Fire Dynamics Experiment. Her ultimate goal is to become a hurricane hunter and fly NOAA’s P-3 aircraft into hurricanes to gather data that will help scientists better understand how climate change is affecting the strength and frequency of these storms and provide critical life-saving data to authorities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0