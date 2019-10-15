The MT Big Sky Genealogy Computer Group invites the public to a series of mini-classes taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, at the Family History Center located at the LDS Church, 1711 Sixth St. W.
During the event:
- Laura Lee Zito will discuss changes to the website familysearch.org, an overview of the many features of the homepage, and how to use the "Record Seek" function to attach a document or a webpage to an ancestor that is located in the Family Search Family Tree or in an Ancestry Tree.
- Athna-May Porter will present a class on the website accessgenealogy.com and the wealth of information it offers, and will also speak about the upcoming census.
- Kim Little will present "Solving Genealogy Problems by Creating Research Plans."
- The final class will explore the topic of DNA and benefits of transferring raw DNA to other testing companies and the tools that they offer to help explain the results.
Lunch will be provided. For more information and to RSVP for lunch, call Pat at 670-2669.