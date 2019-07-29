Did anybody get to watch that ridiculous Robert Mueller interview recently? It was like a seven-hour special of "The Three Stooges." Mueller had difficulty with every portion of his own report and the two liberal progressive Democrats aren't living on the same planet as I. Can you imagine spending 2-½ years and $27 million of taxpayer funds on these clowns? It's ludicrous.
By the way, The Billings Gazette and every news media outlet in this country needs to do a full-page apology to America for propagating and perpetuating a lie for three years, knowing full well that this was a lie the entire period. This entire Mueller episode is corrupt, shameful, deceitful and disgusting. The election of 2020 can't come soon enough.
Max Lenington
Billings