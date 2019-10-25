ORLANDO, Fla. — Before NASA sends the next man and first woman to the moon, it’s sending a rover with a drill, and it’s looking for water.
That is, frozen water at the moon’s south pole.
NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the new mission while speaking at 70th International Astronautical Conference in Washington on Friday, saying the rover named VIPER, as in Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, will be sent to the moon by December 2022, two years ahead of the agency’s goal for human’s return to the lunar surface.
It will be launched by a commercial partner through NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) contract, but which company has that honor has yet to be determined.
The payload, though, is already in the works at NASA’s Ames Research Center, and the reason behind it is to get a head start on mapping what Bridenstine said is hundreds of millions of tons of ice water at the moon’s south pole.