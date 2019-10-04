CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first all-female spacewalk is back on, six months after a suit-sizing flap led to an embarrassing cancellation.
NASA announced Friday that the International Space Station's two women will pair up for a spacewalk later this month. Astronauts Christina Koch and the newly arrived Jessica Meir will venture out Oct. 21 to plug in new, upgraded batteries for the solar power system.
It will be the fourth of five spacewalks for battery work. The first is Sunday; Koch will go out with Andrew Morgan.
Koch was supposed to do a spacewalk with another female crewmate in March. But NASA had to scrap the plan just a few days in advance because there wasn't enough time to get a second medium-size spacesuit ready. The second medium was put together on board in June.