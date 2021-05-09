Nathan Moyer, RN, MHA — IHS - Northern Cheyenne Service Unit

In 2017, he transferred to Northern Cheyenne Service Unit, also known as Lame Deer Health Center. A couple of years later and a master’s degree in tow, Moyer felt like he needed a change. He was interested in furthering his career but he didn’t know what that looked like quite yet.

“I didn’t see it as ironic at the time, but in 2019 an opportunity came up that had a dual purpose, and I applied for the position,” Moyer said. “The position involved occupational safety and infection prevention and within those, it was also preparing for disasters.”

Moyer was humbly describing his new title as incident commander. Much of what he was doing in 2019 was making sure employees were safe, monitoring the spread of disease in the community, and ensuring processes and policies were in place

“Little did I know that in March of 2020 we would have a global pandemic of an infectious disease and be faced with worse-case scenarios,” Moyer said. “It was timely indeed.”

For the past couple of years, Moyer has tried to improve at managing change, learn more about strategic planning, and be involved from a leadership perspective. In fact, it was the focus of his master’s program.

“It truly was amazing,” Moyer said. “Everything I had been pursuing, learning more about and trying to improve upon . . . all of those things were put into a position for me to lead. The past 13 months have been a remarkable opportunity for put to me all of those skills and knowledge into a real scenario to help people in the community.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0