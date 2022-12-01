National Finals Rodeo: Melstone's Sage Newman wins opener, zeroes in on world saddle bronc title

LAS VEGAS — Melstone's Sage Newman continued his hot year by winning the saddle bronc competition Wednesday on the opening night of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Newman, who is leading the world standings entering the WNFR, scored a record-tying 89 aboard Rubels to win $28,914. His $253,190.84 in earnings this year is a PRCA record by nearly $10,000 and he's now almost $90,000 ahead of defending champion Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, who tied for seventh Wednesday with an 85.

Now a two-time WNFR qualifier, Newman has won nine rodeos outright and was a co-champion in three others in 2022. He is bidding to become Montana's first saddle bronc world champion in 13 years.

Newman, the only cowboy to notch a 90 in saddle bronc this year, matched the first-round record of 89 by Bryce Miller in 2008.

Wright is nevertheless poised to become the first cowboy to win three straight all-around titles since Trevor Brazile in 2010.

Also Wednesday, former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown was second and Helena's Ty Erickson fourth in the steer wrestling competition.

Brown, a Baker City, Oregon, native who qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo for MSU in 2015, fashioned a time of 4.0 seconds, two-tenths of a second behind Nick Guy of Sparta, Wisconsin, to win $22,851. Erickson was finished in 4.5 seconds — three-tenths of a second behind Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho — to pocket $12,125.

It is Brown's third WNFR. For Erickson, the 2019 world champion, it's No. 7.

Also earning $22,851 was Billings header Clay Tryan, who joined with heeler Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, to finish second in team roping. Their time of 4.5 seconds was two-tenths behind JR. Dees of Aurora, South Dakota, and Levi Lord of Sturgis, South Dakota.

Tryan, a three-time world champion and a two-time WNFR average winner, is competing in his 20th Finals, including sixth in a row. He could surpass $3 million in career earnings in Las Vegas.

Miles City's Haven Meged, the 2019 world tie-down roping champion and last year's runner-up, tied for fifth on opening night with a time of 8.8 seconds. He earned $6,064 on the first night of his fourth WNFR.

In other action involving Montana competitors:

• Corvallis' Caleb Bennett opened the bareback competition with a 79 and finished out of the money in 14th place.

• Helena's Timmy Sparing failed to earn a time in steer wrestling in his first WNFR appearance.

• Deer Lodge saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks, who was second in average last year, failed to score on opening night of his fifth WNFR.

• Barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, who grew up in the Vida-Circle area and now lives in Oelrichs, South Dakota, was ninth in barrel racing with a time of 13.98. Lockhart, who has won two average titles at the WNFR, is making her 16th consecutive appearance.

Among Wyoming cowboys:

• Cole Reiner of Buffalo was 12th in bareback with an 83.5.

• Hillsdale's Brody Cress was sixth in saddle bronc riding with a score of 86.5 to earn $6,063.

• Tanner Butner of Daniel was 13th in saddle bronc with an 80.