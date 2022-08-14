National park road trip a tour through beauty, wonder, bugs and bears

One of my biggest worries when camping is the bathroom situation. My friend thinks I’m silly for this. She has the bladder of a camel, and hydrates like she gets paid for each sip. She skips every other bathroom stop, whereas I walk into every gas station just to make sure. But as sweat beaded our upper lips and we crested another small hill on one of the most beautiful hikes I’ve ever trekked, a bear came into view. And then it was my turn to laugh, because while my friend looked like she could pee her pants as she realized what stood before us, I had nothing in the tank.

A major draw to any national park is the wildlife. Nothing is more authentic than frequenting a place where the locals always hang, and nothing is quite so local in the wilderness as the critters that scurry around you.

When we set up camp at Jedediah Smith campground in Redwood National and State Park, we had banana slugs and yellow-spotted millipedes as our neighbors. What I lacked in bladder control I made up for in insect management. The slugs went bananas over the spigot, conveniently located about 3 feet from our site. They left slimy little trails and crawled like a pot boils water. If you watched, nothing happened. If you turned away and looked back after a minute, things were moving.

The millipedes were what really grossed my friend out, all the legs and the bright little spots — didn’t brightly colored creatures mean danger? I felt it best not to tell her that these teeny arthropods were also known as cyanide millipedes for extremely self-explanatory reasons. Fallen leaves assisted me in gently moving them to friendlier foliage underneath the gods masquerading as trees.

Oregon's Crater Lake National Park boasted one of my greatest nemeses, second only to ticks — mosquitos. With the heat of July kissing our shoulders, my friend and I smacked each other as hard as we could at random intervals. Freckles bloomed on my arms next to the guts of the disgusting blood suckers. We thought we were so clever wearing pants and sweatshirts and wrapping blankets around our heads as we sat at one of the many lookouts over Crater Lake on the morning of our last day. The sky was like a watercolor painting as the sun rose, soft blue melting with bright oranges and yellows and small streaks of peachy pink, just tiny slivers barely noticeable against the grandiose silhouette of the land rising from the water.

These locals were tenacious, however. They poked at our knees, chased each other through the wisps of hair escaping our ponytails and buzzed around our faces like they were trying to sell something. We left when one bit my friend on her forehead.

Scenery gradually shifted as we drove across Idaho to reach Wyoming. The dramatic views of the ocean along the Pacific Coast Highway had surrendered to the majesty of mountains. My heart recognized the geologic makeup of the land, the sharp lines scraping the sky and large sloping hills guiding us on our way.

The Grand Tetons were one of the final stops on our road trip. As we descended Teton Pass, our awe silenced us. From the wildflowers that waltzed with the wind to the jagged ridges of the mountains looming around us, it was difficult to keep our eyes focused.

Lizard Creek campground in Grand Teton National Park was our destination, one of the sites farther north near Jackson Lake. We kept a steady pace meandering through the park. Setting up our tent with efficiency – what had previously taken us 15 minutes only took five – finishing just before the sunset blanketed the land.

I took care to ask the park ranger about his favorite place to frequent in the area. His immediate answer was the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve, the gem of the park. It was a nondescript turnout, the kind of place only curious souls with time to spare might explore.

The following morning we hurried out of our camp to accomplish some serious sightseeing. We spotted bison, elk and pronghorn mixed in with the silvery green sagebrush to add to our list of locals. My friend spun me a tale as she drove, going back an unfathomable 10 million years to a time when earthquakes and glaciers molded the craggy summits that covered the postcards we’d purchased. The LSR preserve was on the southern end of the park, and we stopped anywhere our hearts desired on the way.

It was afternoon by the time we arrived. The sign to the preserve was small and generic and directed visitors onto a winding road that didn’t allow RVs or trailers. While the parking lot at Jenny Lake had been large and teeming with people on the lookout for a spot, the preserve had a small lot with a line of just a couple cars waiting for a space. We waited about five minutes before a couple left, and we pulled in.

The lack of congestion amazed us. Was this place disguised by a generic sign and hidden down a road an unfortunate accident, or by design? The answer was clear as we walked through a rolling meadow bathed in golden light to the building that marked the preserve. It was poetry against its backdrop, every angle and curve sculpted to complement the scenery. The center was most notable for its sensory exhibits, namely the audio room. We sat still for 20 minutes, listening to storms and bugs and creeks and wind curving through grass. It was obvious this was a place created with the intention of immersion and inspiring admiration of the land.

We began our hike with full water bottles and spirits. We chose a short and easy climb, given the heat of the beating sun and our attitudes after a day already filled with adventure. The forest enveloped us in a familiar embrace as we started. Lodgepole pines, aspens and cottonwoods surrounded the trail. Rocks embedded in the dirt nearly sent both of us sprawling at different points, creating cause for laughter at our clumsiness. The water galloping nearby was the perfect white noise. I kept an eye out for ospreys, squirrels and foxes, but didn’t see any. Because the parking lot had been designed to limit the amount of visitors in the area at any given time, there were only a few other hikers out.

The hike rose a meager 300 feet in elevation to get to Phelps Lake, but it had us puffing for breath. We laughed and talked the entire time, which may have also contributed to our shortness of breath. The hills we climbed weren’t difficult, and the trail was well traveled. It was in the middle of a joke that we rose to the top of a climb and saw two hikers stopped, and a bear a short distance away combing through bushes.

It was comical how fast we froze in our tracks. The hikers looked back at us and pointed to the animal, smiling, informing us that there was a bear just in case we hadn’t noticed the lumbering creature. As a group, we all backed up. My friend recovered her composure quickly, getting over the initial shock as she observed the predator.

The bear didn’t seem to register any additional sound, even as we shouted greetings to it. It was just a black bear, though it was a lighter shade of brown. It foraged through the foliage, content in its home, unbothered by all the tourists on the trail. I briefly wondered if the lack of squirrels in sight should have been some sort of indication that a bear was nearby.

My friend and I decided that bears are extremely cute when calm and seen from a distance. Our initial spikes of fear had smoothed into general caution. The bear casually picked through the plants, slowly meandering away from the trail.

A group of hikers returning from the opposite direction ceased their discussions and halted abruptly when they noticed the animal. I ignored their anxious murmurs to each other, intent on watching the stocky legs of the bear move along. A sudden sound of spraying alarmed me, and the hikers next to my friend groaned. The travelers opposite of us had deployed bear spray.

We held our breath. Partly to see how the bear would respond, and also because we didn’t want to breathe the affected air. The bear didn’t notice the deterrent. The spray didn’t reach it. The hikers bemoaned their repellent for not shooting far enough, and we breathed a sigh of relief. Ten minutes passed in the baking sun until the bear was finally out of sight. It wasn’t enough time for the spray to completely disperse, as we found out when we continued. The hikers around me erupted in hacking coughs, and I held my breath and jogged through the affected area.

As we continued, the shortness of breath was caused by parched throats after inhaling bear spray. We made the most of our wheezing, stopping to adore the vibrancy of the Indian paintbrush and vivid hues of larkspurs. The lookout to Phelps Lake was astounding and welcome after a final ascent that ravaged our lungs. We sat, taking in the view, and listened to two older hikers talk about hoping to see a moose as they continued their hike to Huckleberry Point.

The water was sparkling in the sun. Ants crawled over and around our toes; we were too content to shoo them off. Golden light dappled the face of my friend through the canopy of trees. We sat in companionable solitude while drinking our water. Mine was somewhat warm after all the sunshine, but soothing to my throat after the bear spray. Muscovite mica glittered in the rocks around us. I couldn’t help comparing the sound around me to the audio exhibit back at the preserve.

Our trip back to the car was easy since the majority of it was downhill and our lungs had a little time to recover. We kept our pace leisurely.

The line of cars waiting to park was slightly longer, but still tame considering it was peak summer vacation time.

More of the same locals greeted us as we made our way back to our camp at Lizard Creek. Bison teased the edge of the road, a herd of elk lounged in the late afternoon sun. The mountains were just as grand in the fading light as they had been that morning when the sun was stretching its first rays. We made a campfire and talked about the bear to the park ranger. We waited until the stars were blinking sleepily at us before turning in for the night.

Yellowstone National Park would be our next stop, and we felt much more prepared for bear country after our time in the Tetons. The locals at our next campsite would be a bit of a surprise, but that was a problem for a future version of us. If we could handle cyanide-filled millipedes, we could probably handle some wolves.