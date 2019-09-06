SAN DIEGO — In a highly unusual move, three senior leaders of a SEAL team were dismissed Friday due to a loss of confidence in their leadership skills only weeks after a unit in Iraq was sent home accused of sexual assault and the platoon chief of another unit was convicted for posing with a casualty.
Naval Special Warfare Command said Rear Adm. Collin Green relieved them because their leadership failures caused a breakdown of order and discipline within two units while deployed to combat zones.
The men will remain in the Navy and they are not accused of any misconduct themselves.
The Navy did not make clear which two units it was referring to, but it named the team leaders who were relieved. They are the unit's commanding officer, Cdr. Edward Mason; executive officer, Lt. Cdr. Luke Im; and the team's top enlisted leader, Command Master Chief Hugh Spangler.
The Navy did not respond to requests asking to reach the men, and The Associated Press was unable to contact them for comment.