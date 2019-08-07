SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy has dropped charges against four SEALs involving alleged abuse of detainees in Afghanistan in 2012.
Navy Region Southwest commander Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar announced Tuesday the dismissal of charges against Lt. Jason Webb, Chief Petty Officers David Swarts and Xavier Silva, and Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel D'Ambrosio.
"Military prosecutors informed Admiral Bolivar that the evidence from the 2012 case has degraded to the point where they believe obtaining convictions is no longer likely," a Navy statement said.
The development comes amid turmoil in the Navy after a failed prosecution of another case involving SEALs.
Last month, a military jury acquitted Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of murder and attempted murder charges involving the death of a wounded prisoner in Iraq in 2017. He was found guilty only of posing for a picture with the corpse.
The Navy then dropped charges against Gallagher's platoon leader, Lt. Jacob Portier, who was accused of dereliction of duty, destruction of evidence and conduct unbecoming an officer for holding Gallagher's re-enlistment ceremony next to the body.