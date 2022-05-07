ND residents lukewarm on name change for town of Squaw Gap

BISMARCK, N.D. — McKenzie County residents are lukewarm on federal efforts to rename a hamlet on the Montana border.

A federal task force is working to replace the names of more than 660 geographic features nationwide that American Indians find derogatory. One of the features is Squaw Gap. The Bismarck Tribune reported recently that the hamlet is little more than a community hall and an old schoolhouse.

The community is named for a rock formation that was said to resemble an Indian woman carrying a child, according to the book “North Dakota Place Names” by Douglas A. Wick.

McKenzie County Commission Vice Chair Kathy Skarda grew up in the Squaw Gap area. She said her friends and family thought the renaming effort was a joke. She said she doesn't think the name was ever meant to deride any ethnicity. People will have to live with the name change, she said, but the area will always be Squaw Gap to residents.

Possible replacement names include Spring Creek, One-O-One Creek, Phillip Draw, West Fork Badlands Draw and Phillip Spring. The task force will forward recommendations to the Board on U.S. Geographic Names in the coming months.

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox said he supports removing the term “squaw” from place names.

“It really causes serious and strong emotions and resistance to that term," Fox said.

