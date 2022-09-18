New partner at Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl & Green

Molly graduated from University of Montana, with honors, with bachelor's degree in business management and a minor in psychology in 2009, and from the Hamline University School of Law, 2014. She is a member of the Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming Bar Associations, and the American Bar Association. She is the chair of the Business, Tax, Trust, Estates and Real Property section of the State Bar of Montana. She is also the chair of the Local Rules Committee for the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Montana. Molly can be reached by calling 406-252-8500.