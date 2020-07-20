12th Canyon Creek resident has died from COVID-19 outbreak in Billings care home

Two more people died over the weekend at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings, bringing the total number of people dead as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak there to 12.
The additional deaths include a woman in her 80s who died Saturday at Canyon Creek and a man in his 80s who died Sunday at Canyon Creek.
RiverStone Health in a Monday morning announcement described the deaths as "COVID-19 related deaths stemming from the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care."
Yellowstone County has now had 17 deaths from COVID-19, of which 13 have come since July 6, meaning the county is averaging almost a death a day since then.
All the July deaths have been residents of senior care facilities in Billings. In addition to the 12 deaths of Canyon Creek residents, a resident of MorningStar Senior Living has also died of COVID-19 this month.
There are 485 active cases in Yellowstone County, more than another other county in the state. There are 1,248 active cases in the state.
The state reported 88 new cases of the coronavirus Monday and 48 active hospitalizations.
Gallatin County added 34 new cases today. Flathead County added 12, Cascade County added 8, Big Horn and Missoula Counties added four cases each, Lake, Lewis and Clark, and Lincoln Counties added three cases each, and Madison and McCone Counties added one new case each.
At least 1,334 people in Montana have recovered from COVID-19.
Monday morning Yellowstone County added an additional 15 COVID-19 cases. The cases include seven people in their 20s, a person in their 30s, three people in their 40s, a person in their 50s, a person in their 60s and two people in their 80s.
The outbreak at Canyon Creek is tied to a resident who was first symptomatic on June 30, according to Koelsch Communities, the company that owns the memory care facility. Mass testing on July 3 revealed that more than 50 residents and dozens of staff were infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Last week during a press conference in which he described Yellowstone County as the "epicenter of the pandemic in Montana," county health officer and RiverStone president and CEO John Felton said
By late last week, testing had revealed 112 cases in Yellowstone County associated with eight different senior care facilities. Of those cases Canyon Creek Memory care staff or residents made up 91.
At the time of the press conference last Thursday, Yellowstone County made up 24 of the 37 active hospitalizations statewide. Monday morning the state case tracking website reported 48 active hospitalizations. The case tracking website does not report hospitalizations by county, so it is not immediately clear if the any of the additional 11 hospitalizations are in Yellowstone County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!