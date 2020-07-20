12th Canyon Creek resident has died from COVID-19 outbreak in Billings care home

At least 1,334 people in Montana have recovered from COVID-19.

Monday morning Yellowstone County added an additional 15 COVID-19 cases. The cases include seven people in their 20s, a person in their 30s, three people in their 40s, a person in their 50s, a person in their 60s and two people in their 80s.

The outbreak at Canyon Creek is tied to a resident who was first symptomatic on June 30, according to Koelsch Communities, the company that owns the memory care facility. Mass testing on July 3 revealed that more than 50 residents and dozens of staff were infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Last week during a press conference in which he described Yellowstone County as the "epicenter of the pandemic in Montana," county health officer and RiverStone president and CEO John Felton said

By late last week, testing had revealed 112 cases in Yellowstone County associated with eight different senior care facilities. Of those cases Canyon Creek Memory care staff or residents made up 91.

At the time of the press conference last Thursday, Yellowstone County made up 24 of the 37 active hospitalizations statewide. Monday morning the state case tracking website reported 48 active hospitalizations. The case tracking website does not report hospitalizations by county, so it is not immediately clear if the any of the additional 11 hospitalizations are in Yellowstone County.

