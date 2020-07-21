13th Canyon Creek resident dies; Yellowstone County reaches 14 deaths in 15 days

A Canyon Creek Memory Care resident died Monday at the care facility in Billings.
The resident was a woman in her 90s, according to a Tuesday morning announcement from RiverStone Health.
The woman's death was described by RiverStone as a "COVID-19 related death stemming from the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.
A total of 13 Canyon Creek residents have now died since July 6 in connection with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the senior care facility. Yellowstone County has had 14 residents die from COVID-19 in the last 15 days.
In addition to the 13 Canyon Creek deaths, a resident of MorningStar Senior Living who had COVID-19 also died within the last two weeks.
Yellowstone County added 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, according to updated numbers from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Monday afternoon there were 26 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Yellowstone County. Tuesday morning a total of 49 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!