2 teens detained, one arrested near Orchard Elementary School

An arrest was made at Orchard Elementary school Thursday afternoon after nearby neighbors reported a teenager with a handgun walking across the school’s playground, Billings Police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained two 15-year-old boys at the 100 block of Hallowell Lane near the school. One suspect was arrested with previous warrants and a pistol-styled bb gun was recovered on the scene, BPD Administrative Lieutenant Brandon Wooley reported in a social media post.

No other information has been released and an investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.