2005 criminal charge resurfaces in Billings legislative race

A legislative candidate’s 2005 arrest for impersonating a police officer has surfaced in the race to represent north Billings.

Candidate Thomas Madigan, a Republican running in House District 47, was charged in 2005 after showing law enforcement identification to a Billings area campground host as he attempted to locate a man suspected of domestic abuse. Problem was, Madigan’s law enforcement credentials, stemming from a stint as reserve deputy in Golden Valley County, were no longer good and wouldn’t have been valid in Yellowstone County even if they hadn’t expired.

The Montana Democratic Party picked up on the incident and Madigan’s sentencing, both reported in the Billings Gazette 17 years ago, realizing the Democrat in the race, Denise Baum, has been a Billings Police officer for 19 years, including 14 as a detective.

“Montana voters deserve integrity and a strong commitment to public service from their elected officials,” Sheila Hogan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, said in a press release. “For voters in HD 47, the choice this November could not be more clear.”

Madigan told The Gazette on Tuesday that he regretted the 2005 incident which he said stemmed from a neighbor being assaulted by the boyfriend of a female family member. The boyfriend was on parole and staying at Yellowstone River Campground.

“I was mowing the grass and I said, ‘well, I know where this guy is at.’ So I shut things off, took care of (the neighbor) and jumped in the pickup to run down. I thought maybe I could take some pictures of this guy violating his parole,” Madigan said, repeating the same account he offered to Judge Susan Watters in February 2006.

Watters noted the Madigan had no prior convictions. She concluded he wasn’t likely to reoffend, and he had apologized for the incident. But impersonating an officer is a felony. The judge sentenced Madigan to a two-year deferred prison sentence, meaning that if Madigan didn’t break the law again during that time, he would not only avoid incarceration, but the conviction would be removed from his criminal record, which it was.

There were differences between Madigan’s version of what took place at Yellowstone River Campground and the version offered by the campground host. The host told the police that Madigan smelled of alcohol and more importantly, presented a deputy’s badge while identifying himself as law enforcement to gain information.

Madigan said Tuesday the badge and expired reserve deputy identification card were part of the same wallet. He said he showed the ID because the campground attendant asked him to identify himself. It was all the identification he had in his truck, Madigan said.

“I guess I screwed up. I owned up to it. I said, ‘If you’re going to dance, you got the pay the band,’” Madigan said.

House District 47 runs for several miles along the Billings Rims from Fairway Place in the west to just west of the Yellowstone County Fairgrounds. It includes the hospital district, and has been a reliable win for Democrats since it was first put into use in 2014. But there has always been enough turnout by Republican-leaning voters in HD 47 to keep the Yellowstone GOP interested.

Madigan said he would support Baum if she won the race.