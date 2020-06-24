2018 Colstrip problems at center of $23.8 million rate increase hearing

When given the chance to question NorthWestern, the commissioners pivoted to asking about how MATS testing would be handled differently in the future, if NorthWestern not only owned more of Unit 4, but operated the power plant.

“Let’s say NorthWestern Energy got a greater share of Colstrip and you’re in charge of monitoring the system. Can you see a change you might make that would improve over what Talen does today?” asked Commissioner Randy Pinocci. “And let’s say if you implemented those changes, you might have been able to do something different than what happened in this event.”

Barnes took no issue with the way Talen operates the power plant on behalf of NorthWestern and the other owners.

The Montana Consumer Counsel, the state’s constitutionally created consumer advocate, questioned whether the Colstrip owners responded to the pollution problems with the units in a way that protected customers from avoidable costs.

Tests in February 2018 showed the units were at the limit for acceptable for mercury and air toxics emissions. That should have been a warning sign that MATS were close to being over limit. The argument went that if problem had been handled earlier in the year, the cost for replacement power would have been less than the period of peak summer demand.