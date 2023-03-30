The search for the next Billings Public Schools superintendent is down to three.

After two nights of interviews for the four semifinalists, Erwin Garcia, Thom Peck and Brenda Koch will be interviewed one more time next week before the School District 2 board of trustees make its final decision on April 5.

The final interviews will be next Wednesday and open to the public. The district will hold community forums at the Lincoln Center Auditorium Tuesday and Wednesday next week at 6 p.m. for the public to meet the finalists and ask questions.

Koch, current K-12 executive director in School District 2, and Lewistown superintendent Thom Peck, each made their case to be the next superintendent of the district before its board of trustees Thursday night. Both were asked the same seven questions that ranged from leadership qualities to managing administrative decisions like budgeting and prioritizing initiatives.

The other two semifinalists for the position, Garcia, Houston Independent School District area superintendent, and Mathew Neal, former Woodland Park Schools superintendent, were both interviewed Tuesday night.

Unlike Garcia and Neal, both Koch and Peck drew heavily on their local ties and track records in Montana public education, highlighting programs that began during their tenures and the progress their districts experienced over that time.

Peck

Peck has been Lewistown’s superintendent since 2017 and previously held the position in Box Elder Public Schools 2015-2017 and Charlo School District 2012-2015. He also recently interviewed for superintendent vacancies in Missoula and Juneau, Alaska, earlier this year. The Missoula public school board ultimately selected former Kalispell superintendent Micah Hill and he is still in the running for Juneau Public School District.

Despite overseeing smaller districts when compared to School District 2, he told the board that he was encouraged by colleagues and peers to pursue a larger school district in lieu of numerous superintendent positions that have become available throughout the state.

“So I figured, why not go with the biggest,” he told the board.

He cited examples of both administrative and performative improvements made during his time in Box Elder. Attendance and graduation rates where student attendance was at 81% and graduation at 85% when he took the job. He noted how these metrics increased by about 10% in both areas in a short amount of time due to administrative changes that included carpooling tardy kids in the morning upon request and moving elective classes to the beginning of school to encourage attendance.

Because of changes like this, staff support and the culture that was established, he said, attendance never slipped or suffered following COVID-19 closures and that test scores actually increased.

“Our kids just were so jacked to get back,” he said.

As far as challenges he sees going forward within the district, he noted the limited opportunity provided through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding made available due to the COVID-19 pandemic and added that it should be used in areas that would be beneficial for years after the fact. He pointed to investments made in sustainable facility upgrades that included rebates and a recent four-year collective bargaining agreement with the local teachers union as budgetary decisions under his watch that benefited the district’s staff and budget.

Koch

Koch emphasized her knowledge and experience throughout the district and the development of various education initiatives over the past 12 years. She specifically cited her work in establishing professional learning committees (PLCs) along with expanding its career and technical education program and dual credit options in its high schools.

She added that these programs also have room to grow in the future now that they are firmly established.

“I honestly believe that we finally have all the things that we need in place,” she said.

Koch added that her time as the superintendent of Elysian school gave her the opportunity to develop and implement a district strategic plan from the ground up during a time when the school was underperforming, which resulted in double-digit improvements in reading and math testing within a short amount of time. She added that this time allowed her to establish a sustainable budget for the independent district that gave it the opportunity for a building expansion upon her departure.

She acknowledged the need to improve special education services going forward along with rebuilding trust throughout the community as some of the biggest challenges the district currently faces. Regarding the latter, she said this could be achieved through an expanded communication network and taking time to educate the public on the budget process.

“Billings Public Schools is a very special place and I am absolutely committed to continue working here and it is a ‘we’ approach,” she said.

Upon completion of all four candidate interviews, board trustees discussed how many of the candidates they wanted to meet with again next week before deciding on three. Rather than deliberate who each trustee wanted, they opted to decide on who not to invite to Billings next week. In a 8-1 vote, the board decided that would be Neal.