30th annual Saturday Live is Sept. 24 at Pioneer Park

The 30th annual Saturday Live brings games, food and entertainment to Pioneer Park on Sept. 24 in a benefit for Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools.

SCHEELS Billings comes on as this year's title sponsor for the family-friendly event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brooklyn Williams, a student in the Career Center Graphic Design Program, designed this year's logo.

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools is an independent, non-profit foundation established to enhance education opportunities. The day kicks off with the 15th Annual Fun Run at 9:30 am. Participants of all ages and abilities are invited to run or walk the course.

For more information about Saturday Live or to volunteer or to make a contribution, contact Holly Sessoms at 406-281-5150 or visit http://www.efbps.org/saturday-live.html.