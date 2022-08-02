 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
43rd annual SAINTS Benefit is Aug. 5 at Camelot Ranch

SVH Campus Aerial View.png

The St. Vincent Healthcare campus is seen in this aerial view.

 Courtesy photo

The 43rd annual SAINTS Benefit, benefitting St. Vincent Healthcare's Women's Health Services, will be held at Camelot Ranch on Aug. 5.

SAINTS 2022 will support St. Vincent’s compassionate team of caregivers and expand the scope of services, provide service for individuals in remote areas, and grow innovative specialized women’s health services that are not readily available in Montana.

To support this year’s SAINTS Benefit by being a sponsor and/or making a challenge auction donation, visit svh.org/saints to donate online.

Additional ways to give include include texting SAINTS to 32037 or by calling 406-237-3640.

