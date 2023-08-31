Billings Fire Department, sheriff's deputies and ambulance personnel are on the scene of an SUV vs dump truck crash at the intersection of King Avenue West and 64th Street West on Thursday. The vehicles ended up in ditches on opposite sides of the roadway.
Photo: SUV vs dump truck on King Avenue West
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Both of the Billings men have been charged with two counts each of robbery.
It's the third bank robbery in less than a week.
The fire had grown to more than 10,000 acres by 7:30 p.m. and was 0% contained.
The man faces criminal charges of off-trail travel in a thermal area and being under the influence to the degree he was a danger to himself or others.
One of the men was shot in the shoulder as the two fired at a charging grizzly.