More than a day after fire destroyed the historic Graves Hotel, the scent of smoldering sandstone, furniture and equipment still filled the air of Harlowton.

Onlookers approached the site, taped-off by the Wheatland County Sheriff’s Department, to take pictures, share stories and lament the town’s terrible loss.

“It’s just devastating,” Graves Hotel waitress Marilyn Fake said. “I cried all day and night yesterday.”

The fire was discovered at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The county volunteer fire department, with assistance from the Two Dot, Judith Gap and Big Timber fire departments, contained damage to only the hotel and extinguished the fire by 9 a.m.

There were no guests in the hotel at the time. Four employees and two dogs were able to escape the hotel without sustaining any injuries.

Owners Jeff Samuelson and Cole Uhden have not made themselves available to news media since the fire. Fake, acting as a temporary spokesperson for the business, said they’ve filed a claim with their insurance agent and are waiting until the investigation concludes before commenting publicly.

While no one was injured, Fake said Samuelson and Uhden were living in an apartment on the hotel’s third floor and lost nearly all of their possessions. A charitable bank account was opened Monday and is currently accepting donations.

“They came out in their socks and sandals,” she said. “They lost everything.”

An investigation is currently underway into the cause of the fire and is being conducted by the Wheatland Sheriff’s Department and the state fire marshal’s office. Frank added that a federal investigation will also be conducted in the upcoming weeks because the property was registered as a national historic landmark.

The fire is believed to have started from inside the building, but deputy state fire marshal Ron Martin declined to comment further on the investigation so early in the process.

“It’s hard to speculate at this time,” he said.

Sunday morning, local residents came out to view the scene for themselves and prepare for potential evacuations elsewhere due to high winds and fire embers being reported earlier by the sheriff’s department.

Charlotte Hall has lived in town for 38 years and said the structure of the burning hotel began to fall by the time most people first saw it.

“By 5:30, it was just engulfed,” she said.

The Graves Hotel was built in 1909 as Harlowton’s first sandstone building. Ironically, it was among the first to open following a massive fire that destroyed a large part of the town’s business district in 1907. Throughout its 114-year history, the building has been restored and renovated and became a popular attraction for visitors who have included regulars like actor Kevin Costner. In 1980, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

It is also the latest structure along Central Avenue South in the town to be damaged or lost to a fire in recent years. In 2012, the State Theater burned.

The loss comes at a time when the hotel was beginning to book reservations for visitors for the spring and summer seasons. When it wasn’t accommodating guests, the building also often served as a hub for local events like public holiday celebrations and as the backdrop for the annual Harlo Music Project festival. During the cold winter months, the hotel also provided temporary shelter to those without homes or adequate heating.

“This was a mainstay of the community,” Hall said.