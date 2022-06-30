A Montana academy is breaking down barriers through online learning

It’s no secret that Montana has long struggled with gaps in educational opportunities across its rural and urban schools, but recent innovations from the Montana Digital Academy are striving to close them.

Established in 2009 by the state legislature, MTDA partners with K-12 public schools across Montana to provide online options to students to supplement their local schoolwork. Using online learning software like Open LMS and EdReady, the institution offers both credit recovery classes for failing students and original credit courses.

When the COVID-19 pandemic required everyone to shift to remote learning, the digital academy experienced an influx of new interest.

“It was a huge increase,” said Andy Braden, a representative for Open LMS. “Our usage almost doubled in a month as the shutdowns really started happening.”

The academy’s focus initially was on credit recovery, but as time went on they found more schools were signing up for their original course offerings. As a result, these options are now 60% larger than the academy's credit recovery options.

Now, more students from Eureka to Stanford to Roberts have access to dual-credit classes and advanced placement courses and electives like astronomy and oceanography.

“That’s really where we’re at now is about providing the ability to access the same course work to any student regardless of where they are,” Braden said. “There are classes with six students with access to advanced placement courses now that they may have never had access to before.”

Along with increased accessibility, the offerings provide students with the flexibility to start and stop coursework at their own pace while interactive content and automation personalizes coursework to the student. The result is a tailored approach based on individual needs.

“We have learned overtime that struggling students can’t just be given a list of links to read,” said MTDA Executive Director Jason Neiffer. “They need way more guidance from the online environment to be successful.”

Previous online tools used by the academy were limited to text materials to be reviewed and tested. It has since shifted to presenting, reviewing and mastering material individually before moving on and getting assessed.

“And that sounds simple, but that change has allowed students to prove mastery [of the material] and not feel overwhelmed if they have large parts of the class they need to re-take.” Neiffer said.

Where the digital academy also differs from purely online course work is the presence of public school teachers from across Montana monitoring each class. Where the program determines the curriculum and classwork, the teachers are there to assist students.

“Feedback is a big part of my job,” said Casey Visser, a U.S. History teacher at the Billings Career Center who also teaches MTDA courses part-time during the summer. The students will "submit whatever project and, like my physical class, I’ll say ‘Hey good job, but have you thought about this, this and this?’” Visser said.

Because of the physical distance between them and the students, teachers like Visser stay in touch with students through emails, texts and phone calls and recent feedback indicates this approach has been successful.

Since the start of the pandemic, data gathered by the digital academy has shown successes in both academic results and student approval. A recent study reported that 65% of students enrolled in the program earned back credits they had previously failed while around 90% of students reported to be “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with their online courses.

Since he began instructing courses in 2016, Visser’s noticed the shift away from strictly learning to pass exams as being one of the reasons students not only succeed but respond positively to the course work.

“It sounds cheesy, but good teaching is good teaching,” he said. “Be flexible, be adaptable, be approachable, that’s true in the classroom and that’s true here as well.”

Although MTDA is largely subsidized by the state, they adopted a cost-share system with each school involved to determine which courses they want to provide that they're willing to pay for. This approach ensures that the courses are provided to students at no charge. Despite both bigger and smaller schools alike being on the hook for some expenses, Neifer says most schools have found a way to make it work.

“Obviously in the last year there have been additional monies made available from the federal government that’s distributed by the state,” Neiffer said. “But we’ve also found the districts have been very creative to make sure that they can offer what they intend to offer their students, whether it’s access to community foundations to help pay for those costs or other curriculum monies that they would have utilized in another way.”

The biggest hurdle now for rural Montana is increased access in broadband infrastructure. Neiffer said the biggest revelation was how many people in rural Montana live in areas with one or no broadband options.

“We’ve heard a lot of stories of students that worked pretty mightily to find internet access to complete their studies,” he said. “I do think we need more work to either entice businesses to come in to develop additional avenues for broadband or assist these communities to answer these questions themselves.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.