A new kind of long-term investment: nonprofit to work with Billings' youth

Billings has a new resource for its most at-risk youth that looks to only grow overtime.

The nonprofit organization Friends of the Children (FOTC) announced this fall that a new chapter for Eastern Montana would soon be offering mentorships to children and families in the Billings area. The program specifically works with kids who are most at risk of entering or are currently involved in the foster care system.

The work of the Oregon-based nonprofit is not unlike Big Brothers Big Sisters of America organization where volunteers spend time with a paired youth until they reach young adulthood. Where FOTC differs is the guarantee that children will be paired with salaried full-time professionals called Friends who will spend 3-4 hours per week with them outside of school from kindergarten through their high school graduation.

Underriner Motors owner and Board Chair Bill Underriner said he wanted to start a chapter after learning about the organization while working with a car dealership in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

“There’s no other nonprofit in Montana doing the things that Friends of the Children are,” he said. “So it’s not a duplicate of something everybody else is doing.”

Friends also mentor 8-10 youths as young as age 4, depending on children’s circumstances. Their approach involves building trusting relationships through critical social, emotional and academic support over a long period of time to help them achieve their goals.

The Billings-based chapter will be the second in Montana after the first in Missoula began in Oct. 2021. That chapter’s executive director Benjamin Davis explains this long-term commitment not only builds the children's trust and confidence, but it also provides them with a kind of emotional stability throughout their upbringing that they likely wouldn’t have had otherwise.

“There’s a certain simplicity to being a friend,” he said. “And oftentimes these friends are the only people in their lives [who are consistently there] over a long period of time.”

Disrupting a cycle

Another quality that makes the program unique is the individualized focus on the community where every chapter is located. This can range from systemic poverty and racism to violence and underfunded schools to hunger and homelessness.

In Montana, the Missoula chapter’s focus is on addressing family abuse and violence. Also in its early stages, the chapter hopes to expand its number of professionals and scope to reach families in more rural areas throughout western Montana in the coming years.

The Eastern Montana chapter will focus on addressing mental health care with both the children and their entire families, due to the high rates of suicide, substance abuse and poverty in the area that lead to mental health challenges.

Davis said these societal issues often repeat themselves through a cycle where children are born into poverty, live their life in poverty and eventually bear their own children in poverty. To combat this, his chapter implements a two-generation approach to build family well-being by also working with the children's adults in their lives to strengthen effective parenting skills.

“Our primary goal is disrupting that cycle of involvement,” Davis said.

A model for success

The challenge with starting any new chapter comes in the initial fundraising since the funding needs to be guaranteed for the first three years, which may turn off potential investors.

In Billings’ case, the total was a goal of $1 million that was ultimately reached through contributions by the SCHEELS Foundation, the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation and the Echo Fund along with individual donors like philanthropist Mackenzie Scott and the Underriner family.

Friends of the Children currently has 29 locations across the country with the earliest starting in Portland, Oregon in 1992. It credits its success and expansion to research gathered overtime to not only demonstrate the positive outcomes of its children but also the financial benefits for the rest of society.

An analysis conducted by the Harvard Business School Association of Oregon reported that for every 100 high school graduates through FOTC, society gains:

24 or more high school or college graduates

59 fewer teen parents

30 fewer people getting an early start in prison and correspondingly fewer victims of the crimes that would have been committed

The study also estimated a dollar amount tied to the social return on investment as they extend to graduates’ families and the cycle of poverty. Between the graduates themselves, their projected children and grandchildren along with their siblings and fellow classmates who experience second-hand benefits from the program, an estimated $3.4 million is gained based on a combination of education, avoiding the justice system, avoiding teen parenting and lower health care costs.

Just over a year into their program, Davis says the kids are already exhibiting signs of improvement. In the case of one child who was exposed to significant trauma at an early age, they went from being unable to enter their classroom to becoming one of the more social and engaged students in the entire class.

“Some of our stakeholders have called it magical,” Davis said of the chapter’s work to date. “We’ve had teachers come up to us and tell us after a few months that these are different kids.”

Public recognition

The Eastern Montana chapter is currently in the process of rounding out its board and recruiting local professionals who are best suited to serve the needs of local families. The chapter will start by serving 16 children the Billings area before branching out east in the years to come.

It has already begun working with local organizations like Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, Youth Dynamics, Billings CLDI and the state’s Child and Family Services Division along with Orchard Elementary and Lockwood Schools with a goal to begin services by late winter or early spring of this year.

The new chapter’s executive director Nina Hernandez said they will also work closely with the western chapter due to both their experience to date and the similar goals.

“That’s what’s really great about this model is that we really need to work with all the other providers,” Hernandez said. “We can’t work in silos to best serve these kids.”

In the case that the funding were to cease and the chapter were to fold, the children currently enrolled are still guaranteed their mentor up until their graduation. Since none of the chapters have failed 30 years in however, there isn’t much concern of this happening.

Davis said he’s only seen more of the public buying in to their work since it's begun.

“I think there’s a recognition in filling a void,” he said. “Because there’s no other program in the community providing this.”