Billings graduate honored as Newman Civic Fellow at Montana Tech

Catherine "Grace" Mulholland, a Montana Technological University student, will join 212 students from 39 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico, to form the 2021 cohort. Grace, from Billings, is a junior at Montana Tech pursuing a bachelor's degree in Environmental Engineering. "Being named Montana Tech's 2021 Newman Civic Fellow is an immense honor," noted Mulholland. "With this honor comes the responsibility for me to be a role model for women entering the STEM field. I am dedicated to serving the Montana Tech community, especially the 30% of the campus that is female; I plan to empower women and educate people on the importance of equalizing the gender gap in the STEM workforce."