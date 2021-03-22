Billings graduate honored as Newman Civic Fellow at Montana Tech
Catherine "Grace" Mulholland, a Montana Technological University student, will join 212 students from 39 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico, to form the 2021 cohort. Grace, from Billings, is a junior at Montana Tech pursuing a bachelor's degree in Environmental Engineering. "Being named Montana Tech's 2021 Newman Civic Fellow is an immense honor," noted Mulholland. "With this honor comes the responsibility for me to be a role model for women entering the STEM field. I am dedicated to serving the Montana Tech community, especially the 30% of the campus that is female; I plan to empower women and educate people on the importance of equalizing the gender gap in the STEM workforce."
The Newman Civic Fellowship is a year-long program for students from Campus Compact member institutions. The students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally, and internationally.
Two Billings health care providers selected for Montana’s Top Physician Leadership Program
The Montana Medical Association today announced that two Billings-area health care providers have been selected as participants in the 2021 Healthcare Excellence in Leadership Program. Psychiatrist Adrienne Coopey, D.O., with Billings Clinic and family medicine provider J. Erin Hixson, M.D., with the RiverStone Health Residency Program, were nominated for participation in the esteemed leadership program.
“These local health care leaders were selected based on their dedication to providing and expanding quality care for all Montanans,” said MMA Chief Executive Officer Jean Branscum. “This leadership program is dedicated to developing the skills health care workers need to become top leaders in the industry, influence state health care policy, and promote the positive change needed to provide better patient care in the Billings area and across Montana.”
Billings Central High graduate Kyra Brockhausen named scholarship winner
Kyra Brockhausen, a freshman at University of Arkansas and Billings graduate, is double-majoring in music education and trumpet performance. Kyra was named the winner of the Ryan Anthony ITG Scholarship Award. The scholarship money will go to pay for her attendance at the International Trumpet Guild Conference, which will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19. During the five days of the conference, she will be able to join daily warmups, yoga and health sessions, masterclasses, recitals, roundtable discussions, virtual networking, virtual meetings with exhibitors, competitions, Q&A sessions with favorite artists and much more.
After graduating from the U of A, Brockhausen hopes to pursue her master's and doctoral degrees in trumpet performance to enter a performance career full-time.
Local scuba instructor wins award
Marc Dean, Owner and Scuba Instructor at Family Fun Scuba & Snorkel in Billings, has been awarded the PADI Elite Instructor Award for the fourth consecutive year.