Advanced Placement up, overall college readiness consistent Billings Schools

Testing results across Billings Public schools are showing positive trends for moving on to postsecondary education.

Presented at a School District 2 Board of Trustees meeting Monday, figures for the number of Advanced Placement (AP) and Dual Enrollments in the district showed significant increase over the past eight school years while PreACT and ACT data remained surprisingly consistent with recent years.

“Even though there are some data challenges here, there’s a lot of wins too,” SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham said.

High School District Board member and Performance Monitoring Committee member Russell Hall presented data from the Spring semester that showed Advanced Placement increasing by over 1000 students, Dual Credit Enrollment over 1300 and proficiency tests in college-level English, reading, writing, math, science and STEM classes being consistent with state averages.

These metrics were received positively by the board, who had pushed for further dual enrollment and anticipated a drop in testing results due to adjustments brought on by the pandemic. When no such dip occurred, they pointed to keeping the schools open for the entire year as the reason why.

Senior High School Teacher Shea Mangold pointed to her and other schools’ Professional Learning Committees (PLC) in keeping test preparation consistent and expectations high throughout the school year.

“After COVID, we expected a drop,” she said. “But…we believe that we are going to hold these kids accountable and we are not going to accept lower work. We are going to hold them to that standard.”

District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham celebrated the figures, but also highlighted another trend throughout the schools from last year in the declining standardized testing benchmarks for K-8 students from the same year.

“Our career pathway work and what we’ve done with our coaches in the building and all the teachers and all the support career…is nothing short of miraculous,” he said about the new data. “But at the same time, probably the most important element that we…need to pay attention to is the percentage of students that aren’t meeting benchmark.”

Upham said that new measures and approaches will be explored going forward to address this trend that includes balanced school calendars, interventionists and additional time and support for struggling students, calling the percentage the pressing issue.

“If you are below grade level in fifth grade, your chances of getting access to an AP class in high school are slim if not almost impossible,” Upham said. “That’s why it’s so important that when you leave fifth grade, that you’re on or above grade level. Because then you have an opportunity to take the advanced courses of study.”