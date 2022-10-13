After rape conviction, Billings High student continued playing on football team

A Billings Senior High School student played for the school’s varsity football team for at least six weeks after pleading guilty to a rape charge in juvenile district court earlier this summer.

School district policy dictates that any felony conviction bars participation in school activities.

The student admitted on July 11 to one of two felony charges of sexual intercourse without consent and was placed on formal probation, according to youth court documents filed Jul. 14 in Yellowstone County District Court.

Since that conviction, the student practiced with the team and may have played in as many as six games.

The Billings Public Schools Athletics and Activities Code of Conduct states that felonies “will be viewed as acts that require immediate and permanent suspension from participation.”

On Thursday, Billings Schools Superintendent Greg Upham said the district learned about the felony for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 1 from information sent anonymously.

The next day, on a Sunday, school officials met in an emergency meeting to discuss the matter, Upham said. On Monday, officials confirmed the accuracy of the information with the courts and on Tuesday the district "took appropriate action," Upham said. Because of a district privacy policy, Upham said he couldn't say what that action was.

Under the court's order of probation, the student doesn’t have to register as a sex offender but must avoid contact with the unnamed victim, their family, witnesses, or their families mentioned in the court action. The student must attend school or an alternative education program along with any additional counseling or education classes deemed necessary by their probation officer to address “at risk behaviors.”

Court documents state that school district personnel could be made aware of information pertaining to the student by the Youth Court Office.

According to Billings School District 2’s Policy 3300 outlining discipline for violating the student code of conduct, the school board grants authority to a building administrator to impose appropriate discipline on students under any measure, other than expulsion or corporal punishment, in accordance with policies, procedures, rules, and handbooks.

Out-of-school conduct violations that are within school jurisdictions include acts that demoralize or impact the physical or emotional safety of students and staff, are detrimental to school interests, produce a negative effect on school discipline or interferes with any educational function.

Under similar guidelines, the district itself may discipline a student to a greater degree that could include expulsion or loss of student privileges.

The Senior High School football parent and student handbook states that student athletes must adhere to all district policies outlined in the BPS Code of Conduct.

Senior High School Principal Jeff Uhren did not respond to the Gazette's request for comment by deadline.

Earlier this year, a former Skyview High School student filed a federal lawsuit against School District 2 claiming officials failed to stop the harassment she claims she was receiving from a fellow student and his friends.

The girl had been sexually assaulted and raped by the student, Brayden Jaymes Pond, who later pleaded guilty to rape charges involving several girls. The girl claims in the suit that Pond and his friends “bullied, harassed, and intimidated” her daily for two years.

At one point, the victim found a severed rat head pinned with a stake to her car door handle.

During some of that period of harassment, school officials knew of the allegations against Pond, and had been told by the girl she was being tormented by the group, the suit alleged.

As far as students guilty of felony charges attending school, Upham said their appropriate treatment, monitoring and check-ins fall largely on the student’s assigned probation officer based on what they determine is needed following the charges.

“Each situation is different,” he said.

Previous proceedings outlining the nature and details of the felony charges are not available to the public because charges were filed in a youth court. The Gazette generally does not name juveniles involved in criminal cases.