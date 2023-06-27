A pair of B-52 bombers (one in trail) and KC-135 air tankers fly over Billings as part of Operation Centennial Contact, a flyover to commemorate the 100th anniversary of aerial refueling on Tuesday morning.
Photo: Air Force bomber flyover Tuesday morning
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several of the tanker cars ruptured on impact sending molten sulfur and asphalt into the river.
Samantha May Hance, 22, pleaded guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of criminal child endangerment.
Those affected by the layoffs were encouraged to apply for one of the more than 200 positions currently open at the Clinic.
The car slid back into the roadway and then rolled three times become coming to rest on its roof.
Sixteen train cars derailed, including 10 that dropped into the river. Six of the cars in the river were carrying liquid asphalt, three were c…