All 4 Montana COVID-19 cases contracted out of state, says governor

All four of the Montana residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the virus while out of state, said Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Saturday afternoon.

There are four positive cases in the counties of Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow, and Broadwater and all four patients are recovering at their homes, the governor said.

A Yellowstone County woman in her 50s, and a man from Gallatin County, apparently acquired the virus while traveling internationally. The two others had apparently been exposed while traveling in parts of the U.S. where the already virus existed.

The Gallatin County man is in his 40s, the governor said.

Bullock and the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force lead Adjutant General Matthew Quinn also provided the following updates on additional response efforts:

* The state lab is performing testing and disclosing results today and will be performing testing 7 days a week starting Monday.

* Montana’s state of emergency has been amended to align the effective timeframe with the federal state of emergency announced by the President. This means that our state’s emergency response will be in effect so long as federal authorities believe there is a continuing threat.

* Starting Monday, the Task Force is standing up a State Emergency Coordination Center – a multi-disciplinary team that will report directly to General Quinn and will be on full-time duty to bolster response efforts. The team will be located at Fort Harrison in a centralized location.

Love 6 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 20 Angry 10