One of Montana's two sugar beet refineries is closing after nearly a century of operation.

American Crystal Sugar announced Monday that it will begin shuttering its operations in Sidney in April. The decision follows an earlier ultimatum to area farmers that if they didn't commit enough acres to growing sugar beets in 2023, the Sidney Sugars plant would close.

“Last year there were only 18,400 acres contracted. The year before that, 30,774. With only 19,500 acres of sugar beets offered in the region for this coming spring, the Sidney operation is simply unprofitable,” said Sidney Sugars' Steve Rosenau, in a press release.

Roseneau is American Crystal Sugar Company vice president of agriculture and chief operating officer of Sidney Sugars, Inc.

Sidney Sugars is the community's second-largest employer, with about 300 people employed to turn beets to sugar from October to February. The factory employed 100 people year-round. Only the hospital employees more people.

"The hardest hit ones are going to be employees and their families. And then there are going to be the young growers that are exclusively reliant on that product and its success," said Leslie Messer, CEO of Richland Economic Development Corporation.

Sugar beet equipment is very specific to the work of digging beets, and doesn't lend itself to producing other crops. Farmers with loans on beet equipment face stranded assets.

Revenue from the factory is about $52 million a year, Messer said, but there's another $99.5 million in economic impact on local businesses supporting the factory.

Beet farmers say the terms offered by American Crystal in recent years had become uncompetitive.

Beet growers were gathered Monday morning to hear the news of the closure. Farmers were notified by letter Dec. 21 that if there weren't enough acres contracted by Feb. 1, the factory would likely close. American Crystal estimated that 25,000 acres of beets would have to be contracted for the Eastern Montana operation to be economical. The letter from Roseneau informed growers that after 2023, acreage would have to increase to 30,000.

After breaking the news to growers Monday, members of the Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association board penned a letter to the community, explaining that after several rounds of concessions made over the years during contract negotiations, the farmers didn't think they could make anymore.

"The growers of our association have made every attempt to keep Sidney Sugars a viable operation, ever since it was purchased by American Crystal Sugar Company in 2002. Unfortunately, the sugar beet growers of our area have never had a clear sight of how we fit into American Crystal Sugar Company’s future," the beet board said.

The sugar beet industry is dominated by cooperatives, American Crystal and the Western Sugar Cooperative. But the farmers feeding the Sidney factory belong to neither.

Sugar beets are a more than $100 million a year business in Montana with roughly 47,000 acres planted annually to feed sugar-making factories in Sidney and Billings, which also take on beets from farmers in western North Dakota and southern Wyoming, respectively. The Billings factory is owned by Western Sugar Cooperative and won't be affected by the American Crystal's decision.

This isn't the first time American Crystal and Sidney area farmers were locked in a contract dispute, but it's the first time the plant has closed. Farmers tell Montana Lee Newspaper they don't expect the sugar beet plant to reopen.