Annual Tour de Fleur bicycle tour returns June 4

Flower Petal Toss - Tour de Fleur

Riders in the annual Tour de Fleur are showered with flower petals as they pass through downtown Billings in this 2021 file photo. The annual tour will be held this year on June 4, beginning at 9 a.m.

The Tour de Fleur was hatched six years ago to encourage women to ride their bicycles, but it quickly became more. Women came forward with stories of how riding a bike helped them overcome physical and emotional setbacks, and how getting onto a bike after many years gave them a sense of freedom and empowerment.

For those who enjoy summer weather for their activity, the Tour de Fleur will be coming to downtown Billings on June 4 at 9 a.m.

As the challenges with COVID-19 arose, Tour de Fleur opened to all genders. Participants will continue to support each other by welcoming the whole community. The community will continue to come together on the trails and show that their hearts are soft but their spirits are tough.

