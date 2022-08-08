Armed casino robbery being investigated by Billings police

The Billings Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning.

The Gold Dust Casino on 15th Street West was robbed at gunpoint by an unidentified man for an undisclosed amount of money, BPD said in a social media post. No injuries were reported and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described by witnesses as being in his late teens to middle 20s, five-feet and nine-to-ten inches tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. He was reportedly wearing a dark colored hoodie and jeans and fled on an ATV, motorcycle or similar type of vehicle. No other details were provided.

The investigation is ongoing.