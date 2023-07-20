The Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society recycles tons of agricultural twine at a facility near Laurel on Thursday. The twine, often found in bird nests, is recycled into plastic pellets used in manufacturing.
The Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society recycles tons of agricultural twine at a facility near Laurel on Thursday. The twine, often found in bird nests, is recycled into plastic pellets used in manufacturing.
The Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society recycles tons of agricultural twine at a facility near Laurel on Thursday. The twine, often found in bird nests, is recycled into plastic pellets used in manufacturing.