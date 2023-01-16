Avista Corp, NorthWestern Energy, agree to Colstrip ownership transfer

NorthWestern Energy will increase its share of Colstrip Power Plant in 2026 under an agreement with Spokane-based Avista Corp, the two utilities announced Monday night.

The transaction is timed with Avista’s state deadline to stop delivering coal power to its Washington customers by the end of 2025. The handoff resembles one announced last August between another Washington utility with a Colstrip stake, Puget Sound Energy, and power plant co-owner Talen Energy.

Avista’s 222-megawatt share of Colstrip is divided between the powerplant’s surviving generators, Units 3 and 4. Dan Vermillion, Avista CEO, told an audience gathered for a lobbying event at the Great Northern Hotel in Helena that the terms are still being set, but that the company will keep its environmental cleanup liability, as well as its share of the Colstrip transmission line.

“When we exit the facility, we will continue to honor our commitments to the Colstrip plant and community. The transaction recognizes our commitment to fund our share of the plant decommissioning costs,” Vermillion said.

“And we anticipate that there will be other opportunities for us to partner with parties in the state of Montana that were mentioned, the transmission will be staying with the Avista. We intend to make good use of that transition by continuing to do business in the state of Montana,” he added.

John Hines, NorthWestern Energy vice president of supply, told the room that Colstrip would remain open through the end of the decade. The end date was a break from the utility’s repeated assertion the power plant would run through 2042. NortWestern currently owns a 222 MW share of Unit 4.

“This provides a mechanism for both Units 3 and 4 to stay open through the rest of this decade, which is absolutely critical for the community, for the state, and for allowing us to have sufficient adequate power in Montana,” Hines said.

Hines drew applause from legislators in the room when he said no legislation would be a required to facilitate the share transfer. The state’s utility regulator, the Montana Public Service Commission, won’t have to act until closer to the transaction date.

This is the second time a Washington utility has attempted to transfer Colstrip ownership to NorthWestern Energy. Puget Sound Energy attempted to transfer its share in Unit 4 to NorthWestern in 2020. That deal fell apart as concerns arose in Washington over millions of dollars that analysts said Puget customers would have to pay. Similarly, in Montana there were concerns that not enough was known about future plant-related costs to be paid by NorthWestern ratepayers.

That 2020 transaction was to be a transfer of Puget’s Unit 4 share for $1.