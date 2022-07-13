Bankruptcy judge orders Talen Energy to produce plan for Colstrip

A federal judge has given Talen Energy one month to produce a reasonable proposal for the future of Colstrip Power Plant, one that won’t leave the generator’s other owners in the lurch as the company’s bankruptcy proceeds.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur of Texas told Talen that it cannot expect Colstrip’s five other owners to put energy plans on hold as Talen’s bankruptcy plays out.

“I am not going to have folks in Montana or in Seattle without reliable power in accordance with applicable law,” Isgur said on Tuesday during a hearing that was later posted on the Houston court’s docket. “I'm not going to let the bankruptcy case have that effect.”

At issue is where the power plant’s majority owners will be getting their energy in the future. Four owners with a combined 70% stake in Colstrip’s surviving units face deadlines in Oregon and Washington to cut the cord on coal power. The earliest deadline is Dec. 31, 2025. Owners Avista Corp., of Spokane, Puget Sound Energy, of Bellevue, Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp, based in Eugene, are all building new generation projects for a post-Colstrip era.

Likewise, NorthWestern Energy, which owns a 15% share of Colstrip’s capacity, is also building new, non-coal generation and securing purchase power agreements for the coming years. The monopoly utility has about 400,000 electric customers in Montana, about the same number of customers as Montana’s rural electric cooperatives. Knowing whether Colstrip will shut down in three years, as the majority owners prefer, would determine how much additional energy NorthWestern plans for.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for Colstrip before Talen’s bankruptcy. The power plant owners were 13 months into litigation concerning two new laws passed in early 2021 by Montana’s Legislature. The first law empowered the state government to nullify portions of the private business contract that had determined operations at Colstrip for 40 years, namely by forcing arbitration to take place in Montana, not Spokane, Washington, as the contract specified. The second law empowered Montana’s attorney general to mandate repairs at the power plant and fine businesses $100,000 a day if they didn’t do as they were told.

The timing of the new arbitration law was terrible for NorthWestern. The utility had earlier petitioned for arbitration about whether it took a unanimous vote by the owners to close Colstrip. Although NorthWestern is a Colstrip stakeholder, the utility doesn’t control a vote outright on all power plant matters under the Ownership and Operation Agreement that governs the plant. Rather, it has a vote sharing agreement with Talen. Talen and NorthWestern’s arrangement isn’t recognized in the Ownership and Operation agreement key to Colstrip decisions.

Pausing the lawsuits assures that arbitration over whether a unanimous vote is needed to shutter Colstrip won’t be decided soon.

In an unexpected twist, Talen’s attorney Jessica Liu, suggested that Talen had previously offered to buy out all the other Colstrip owners, including NorthWestern Energy. Liu made the statement in response to Judge Isgur asking what kind proposal Talen was willing to make to settle the future of Colstrip.

“They want to get rid of all of their ownership. Will you take over all of the ownership and take over all of their operating expenses?” Isgur asked.

Liu responded, “I'd have to speak to the client on whether or not we'd be willing to take over all of their ownership interest, but Talen Montana has expressed interest in taking over their ownership interest, as well as Northwestern, I would say. I think there is an opportunity for a conversation.”

Isgur seemed doubtful.

Acquiring formerly the four-unit power plant’s surviving two units would be a significant pickup for any company, let alone one attempting to shed $4.5 billion in debt in bankruptcy court. The existing environmental cleanup costs at Colstrip are estimated to be $200 million to $700 million.

The nameplate capacity of the surviving two units is 1,480 megawatts, which currently spin through more than 2 million meters in the Pacific Northwest.

Speaking for the Colstrip utilities doing business in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, attorney John Kaplan told the court the problem Colstrip has is that from the beginning it was wired to deliver power to Oregon and Washington. The states on the other end of the line no longer want coal power.

Isgur gave Talen until Aug. 11 to produce a plan for Colstrip, which he expected to be part of Talen's overall restructuring plan to be presented four days later. The outcome of the hearing August 15 would determine whether the stay on the two Colstrip lawsuits remains in place.

"I'm just shooting a shot over the debtor's bow," Isgur said. "This better be a reasonable proposal because if it's not, then I'll just turn everything loose and let somebody else make that decision that is able to do so. I strongly encourage the debtors to come up with reasonable alternatives."