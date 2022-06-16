 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beartooth Highway washed out, extensive repairs needed

Red Lodge flooding

Debris is moved following flooding in Red Lodge on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The scenic Beartooth Highway between Red Lodge and Cooke City will need extensive repairs after rain fell on the pass' snowpack causing rapid flooding and washing out the highway in at least six places.

Severe flooding struck the mountain pass and the mountain communities of Red Lodge and Cooke City, which flank the pass, earlier this week. Six sections of the Beartooth scenic byway were washed out leaving 100-foot cuts that will require extensive resources to repair, a Montana Department of Transportation official said Thursday. 

Fromberg sees historic flooding as the Clark Fork of the Yellowstone rises

Railway equipment is flooded as historic flooding hits the town of Fromberg on Tuesday night.

The roadway is a lifeline for the community of Red Lodge during the summer months, funneling tourists to and from Yellowstone National Park over a scenic pass that towers at 11,000 feet. 

The news comes in the wake of President Joe Biden signing a national disaster declaration that will trigger statewide damage relief, and Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras and Sen. Steve Daines touring the flood-weary community alongside FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. 

"We have to make things happen in the next few weeks," Red Lodge Fire Chief Tom Kuntz told Criswell. He stressed the tourist dependent town needed help quickly to ensure businesses and employees can make it through the summer. 

Scott Miller, a Carbon County Commissioner, was prompted by Kuntz's message to add that the damage was not limited to Red Lodge. 

"This is a big county and everyone needs your help," Miller said, noting that irrigation infrastructure was damaged, historic ranches were inundated and cows were washed down the Clark Fork of the Yellowstone.

Flooding swept over nearly all of southern Montana from the greater Yellowstone area and Gallatin River to east of Billings as flood waters continue downstream. Yellowstone National Park has been closed to all visitation with prospects of opening the northern half of the park this season looking bleak. On the west slope of the Continental Divide, Flathead County and Missoula counties were watching their rivers as snow and rain fell in the mountains near them this week.

In the wake of the floods, Sen. Daines said he planned to also visit the hard hit mountain town of Gardiner on Yellowstone's northside. The town was temporarily cutoff from the rest of the world by high water and road washouts. The road north of the town to Mammoth was completely destroyed in multiple locations. Reopening the road at any point in the future was still in question Thursday.

Red Lodge flooding

Earth and stones are dumped at the Park Avenue bridge in Red Lodge on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
