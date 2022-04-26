Beef market challenges take center stage in Congressional hearings

America’s farms and ranches are at risk of failure without antitrust reforms in the meatpacking industry, U.S. Sen Jon Tester told the Senate Agriculture Committee on Tuesday as Congress started its first comprehensive look at antitrust legislation in a decade.

“We've got ranchers that are going broke. Ranches that are generational, that have been on the land three, four or five generations, are going broke,” Tester said. “Not because they're bad operators, not because they made bad decisions. The model doesn't work for them anymore. And we need to do something about that.”

The committee took up two bills Friday, co-sponsored by half its members, but primarily authored by Tester, a Montana Democrat, and fellow Sen. Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican. Montana doesn’t have a member on the Senate Agriculture Committee. The hearing was livestreamed.

The bills are intended to address the anti-trust issues in a highly consolidated meatpacking industry, in which four corporations control more than 80% of the nation’s beef supply, and even more of the United States pork and poultry industries.

The Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency act of 2022 sets minimum thresholds for private negotiated purchases of fed cattle by large meatpackers. The bill also requires quicker disclosure of slaughter statistics. The point to the bill is to provide market transparency and to bring auction yard prices more in balance with non-competitive negotiated purchases.

The Meat Packing Special Investigator Act creates a special investigator for competition matters within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The office would have subpoena power, as well. It would investigate the cattle, hog, and poultry industries for anti-competitive practices.

Tester emphasized that consumers often pay more for animal protein at the very time that ranchers are paid prices that are uneconomical. That trend was on display at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when meatpackers slowed production. As a result, ranchers couldn’t sell livestock into the system, which meant supply swelled and prices paid to ranchers crashed. Meanwhile, less supply available to grocers have been driving prices upward for consumers as demand outpaced what was available.

“What does that do? It reduces the prices for the farmer and drives up the prices for the consumer at the retail level,” Tester said. “And the fact of the matter is, these packers are doing pretty darn well. Tyson Foods, in the last quarter of 2021, their net income rose from $469 million to $1.2 billion. That's one quarter, OK? Net income from 2020 to 2021 went up 47%. And by the way, I'm all about folks making money. I think it's a good thing. I think profit margins are great, and we ought to have them but, people, there needs to be some transparency. There needs to be some accountability because what we're having in this country is consumers and people in production agriculture being treated unfairly.”

Not everyone was sold on the legislation. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, said adding a special investigator to USDA to focus on competition, was just more government.

“On the bill, which creates the Office of Special Investigator for competition matters at USDA, I believe the (Agriculture) Secretary currently, currently today, has the authority to address these issues, and adding another level of government is not the answer. We need less government, not more,” Tuberville said.

Witnesses for the USDA testified that the trend for the past decade has been less government when it comes to enforcing the Grain Inspectors and Stockyards Act, the nation’s decades-old response to the market concentrations that clobbered farms and ranches a century ago.

“When we have had flat resources, the reality has meant that a 40% decline in the staff within the Packers and Stockyards Division,” USDA’s Andy Green said. “And that doesn't even count the constraints on our Office of General Counsel, which we depend on heavily.

“We certainly would benefit from the ability to engage in more robust analysis to do the more complex investigations and to be able to cover more ground. Because, these are challenges that producers are feeling every single day and if we're not out there enforcing the rules, you do have significant risks that producers are not getting a fair shake.”

Sean Tiffany, a Kansas rancher and feedlot manager, said the prices he negotiates for selling his cattle outside of the auction yards reflect the genetic improvements he’s made to his livestock to make them worth a premium price. Tiffany is a member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a group that frequently lines up with the larger meatpackers on regulatory issues.

“I'm opposed to these bills and ask the committee to not advance either. The vast majority of cattle producers oppose government mandating a minimum level of negotiated trade,” Tiffany said. “In February, members of net NCBA adopted policy opposing government mandates on cattle marketing methods.”

However, members of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association and National Farmers Union support the legislation. Those groups prefer the competitive sales brought about by price discovery in livestock auction barns. What’s happened over the years, as more producers leave the auction barns and take negotiated deals, is that price discovery brought about by competitive sales has become less effective at producing true value.

“In the last 15 years, cash trades have declined from 52% to 20%,” said Shelly Ziesch, a rancher from Jamestown, North Dakota. “As the cash market thins, local livestock auctions are going out of business. If that trend continues, is allowed to continue, producers will lose those important marketing options. This is concerning because the cash market provides the transparency and price discovery ranchers need to negotiate a fair price for our cattle. The cash market also serves as the basis for all cattle prices.”

There was acknowledgement by witnesses during the hearing that there have been recent victories against the nations largest meatpackers concerning price fixing.

In February, global beef giant JBS agreed to a $52.5 million settlement in a U.S. price-fixing lawsuit brought by grocery stores and food suppliers against four companies who process more than 80% of America’s beef. During the same period, the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced they would be accepting anonymous reports of unfair and anticompetitive practices in the livestock and poultry sectors.

The Biden administration announced in mid-2021 that it would investigate antitrust issues in the meatpacking industry. It then announced at the start of 2022 that it would spend $1 billion developing independent meat processors to compete with the big four: JBS, Cargill, National Beef and Tyson Foods. Part of that 2022 investment includes reviving made-in-the-U.S. labeling for meat, a populist moves in an industry dominated by global players.

The Biden administration is also spending $1 billion on grants, including more than $3 million in Montana, to expand the number of small meat processors, in an attempt to spur competition for U.S. cattle. If there’s another buyer in the auction barn, there will be competition that will naturally increase the price paid to ranchers for cattle, or so the thinking goes. Livestock sales in 2020 were worth about $1.5 billion to the Montana economy in 2020, but that number was $100 million lower than sales from the previous year, as supply problems hit ranchers and consumers squarely in their wallets.

