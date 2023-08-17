An aerial view shows construction of the Inner Belt Loop between Zimmerman Trail and Alkali Creek. The roadway will connect Highway 3 with Alkali Creek Road and Wicks Lane in the Billings Heights. The Inner Belt Loop's goal is to boost commercial and residential development in the Heights, increase traffic flow between two distant parts of the city and reduce road traffic along Main Street, particularly where it bottlenecks at MetraPark and Airport Road.It will also improve access to and from the area for public safety and emergency vehicles.