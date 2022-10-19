Biden to nominate former Dawson sheriff Craig Anderson for U.S. Marshal

President Joe Biden will nominate former Dawson County Sheriff Craig Anderson to be U.S. Marshal of Montana.
Anderson was Dawson County sheriff from 2003 to 2014. He was also chief probation officer for the Montana Seventh Judicial District from 1979 until 2003. The position is currently open. The nomination needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Marshals are attached to the federal courts. They apprehend federal fugitives, operate the federal witness protection program and protect the judiciary.