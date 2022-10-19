 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden to nominate former Dawson sheriff Craig Anderson for U.S. Marshal

072013 bakken drugs

in this 2013 file photo, Dawson County Sheriff Craig Anderson, left, greets federal drug czar R. Gil Kerlikowske during a meeting with U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Heidi Heitkamp in Glendive.

 LARRY MAYER/Billings Gazette

President Joe Biden will nominate former Dawson County Sheriff Craig Anderson to be U.S. Marshal of Montana.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Anderson was Dawson County sheriff from 2003 to 2014. He was also chief probation officer for the Montana Seventh Judicial District from 1979 until 2003. The position is currently open. The nomination needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. 

Marshals are attached to the federal courts. They apprehend federal fugitives, operate the federal witness protection program and protect the judiciary.   

Craig J. Anderson

Anderson

 Photo courtesy of Glendive Medical Center
