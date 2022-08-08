 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings-based cadet trains at Drone Academy

Cadet Airman Tylar May Tronrud, attached to Beartooth Composite Squadron in Billings, attended Civil Air Patrol’s 2022 Utah Wing Drone Academy, held on campus at Utah State University in Price, Utah, July 12-15.

Tronrud joined the local CAP Cadet Program in July 2021, and commutes between Big Timber and Billings for the weekly squadron meetings. Tronrud is 15 years old and is homeschooled in Big Timber by her parents, Leanna and Cory Tronrud. She would like to be an aerial firefighter when she grows up.

CAP is the official civilian-volunteer Auxiliary of the United States Air Force (USAF) and the largest owner-operator of drones and light single-engine aircraft in the United States. 

